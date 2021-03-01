Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Sells $134,130.00 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CLH stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.92. 10,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $90.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.72.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.70.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
