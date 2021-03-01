Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Sells $134,130.00 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CLH stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.92. 10,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $90.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.70.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.