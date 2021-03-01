Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel Sells 1,166 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $37,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Goepel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Patrick Goepel sold 3,747 shares of Clearfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $128,896.80.

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.86. 5,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,742. The company has a market cap of $478.56 million, a PE ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities cut Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

