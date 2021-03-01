Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:CLIMU) Quiet Period To End on March 8th

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CLIMU) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 8th. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition had issued 21,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CLIMU stock opened at $11.00 on Monday.

About Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition

There is no company description available for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp.

