Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the January 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBGPY. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.61. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $48.34.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

