CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWD) Short Interest Up 381.5% in February

CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 381.5% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,531,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLWD traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. 10,286,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,757,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. CloudCommerce has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
CloudCommerce Company Profile
