CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWD) Short Interest Up 381.5% in February

CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 381.5% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,531,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLWD traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. 10,286,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,757,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. CloudCommerce has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

CloudCommerce, Inc provides data driven solutions worldwide. Its solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. The company offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services.

