Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.52–0.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-850 million.

CLOV stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,288,895. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

