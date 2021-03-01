CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Declares Dividend of $0.55

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.553 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

Shares of CLPHY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,391. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.37. CLP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CLP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.11 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

