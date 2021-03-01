CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Trading Up 5%

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $211.59 and last traded at $209.70. Approximately 2,404,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,887,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.28.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,559 shares of company stock worth $6,168,316. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,994,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,156,000 after acquiring an additional 245,578 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CME Group by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,033,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,717,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,146 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

