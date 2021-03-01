CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) EVP Bruce K. Baude Sells 62,491 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CNO traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 245.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,335,000 after buying an additional 1,299,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 563,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 390,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 749.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 332,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.