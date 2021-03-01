CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 520,600 shares, an increase of 688.8% from the January 28th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CNS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNSP opened at $2.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

