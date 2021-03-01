Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219,156 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.13% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $514,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 37.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 293,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 79,529 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 56,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCEP. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

