Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.