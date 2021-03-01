Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Shares Up 13.5%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.39. 137,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 162,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDAK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a report on Sunday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, Director Briggs Morrison bought 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,981.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $84,216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

About Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

