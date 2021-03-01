COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0012 per share on Sunday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About COG Financial Services

COG Financial Services Limited provides equipment finance broking, finance aggregation, and commercial equipment financing activities for business assets in Australia. It also offers management IT services. The company was formerly known as Consolidated Operations Group Limited and changed its name to COG Financial Services Limited in November 2020.

