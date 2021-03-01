COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0012 per share on Sunday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About COG Financial Services
