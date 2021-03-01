Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,812 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,200 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376,895 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,977,000 after buying an additional 192,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,058,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,412,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $318,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,447. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $16.24 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

