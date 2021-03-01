Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report sales of $218.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.86 million to $225.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $138.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $851.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $795.73 million to $914.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $897.64 million, with estimates ranging from $850.01 million to $954.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $43.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $653,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,719,766.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,118 shares of company stock worth $4,282,464. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,920,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,573,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,712,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,482,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

