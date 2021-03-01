Coin Artist Market Capitalization Hits $1.33 Million (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin Artist has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $13,630.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist token can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.67 or 0.00794123 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00029626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00061890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00029787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00045320 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00040719 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

Coin Artist Token Trading

