CoinEx Token Price Tops $0.0231 on Major Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $16.34 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00054931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.91 or 0.00750630 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00030374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00041201 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

