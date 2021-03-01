Coinlancer Trading Down 16.4% This Week (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Coinlancer has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $71,291.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coinlancer has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00060115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.34 or 0.00782034 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00041250 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

