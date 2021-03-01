Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,177,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,803 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

NYSE:CL opened at $75.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

