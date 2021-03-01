Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.19

Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 2831046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLNY shares. Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 22.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

