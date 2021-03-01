Color Platform Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $2,211.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,993.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.62 or 0.01017731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.34 or 0.00374220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031390 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002980 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

