Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post sales of $178.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.90 million and the lowest is $177.50 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $189.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $642.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.91 million to $643.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $744.80 million, with estimates ranging from $739.60 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth $317,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 16.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCO opened at $50.34 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

