Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lessened by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 3.8% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $52.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $242.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $53.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

