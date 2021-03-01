Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.70

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 302093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $247.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

