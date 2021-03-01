Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Purchases $129,640.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FIX stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.37. 9,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,895. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

