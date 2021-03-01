Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.16

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 51637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,116.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

