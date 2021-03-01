Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the January 28th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,134. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $69.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.
