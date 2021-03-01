Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the January 28th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,134. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $69.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.143 per share. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.45%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

