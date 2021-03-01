Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.10 and last traded at $67.06. Approximately 347,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 398,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.73.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.61, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,463. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

