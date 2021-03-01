Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CODYY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 108,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,255. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

