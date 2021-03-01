Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the January 28th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGDDF. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDF opened at $145.00 on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.60.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

