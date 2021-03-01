Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.22

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 48076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

