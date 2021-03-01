Comparing Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Colony Credit Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust 4.58% 4.42% 2.00% Colony Credit Real Estate -232.33% 6.05% 1.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Americold Realty Trust and Colony Credit Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Colony Credit Real Estate 0 2 1 0 2.33

Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.12%. Colony Credit Real Estate has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Colony Credit Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $1.78 billion 4.06 $48.16 million $1.17 30.20 Colony Credit Real Estate $97.68 million 10.99 -$414.51 million ($0.36) -23.19

Americold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate. Colony Credit Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Americold Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats Colony Credit Real Estate on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

