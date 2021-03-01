Comparing Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) & USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66% USANA Health Sciences 10.57% 32.91% 22.26%

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canopy Growth and USANA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 5 10 4 1 2.05 USANA Health Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus price target of $38.57, suggesting a potential upside of 17.76%. USANA Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.82%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Canopy Growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canopy Growth and USANA Health Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million 41.40 -$993.37 million $1.32 24.81 USANA Health Sciences $1.06 billion 1.92 $100.53 million $4.41 22.01

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Canopy Growth. USANA Health Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canopy Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Canopy Growth on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

