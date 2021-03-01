Comparing Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) & Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) and Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Inventergy Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $9.49 billion 2.55 $1.37 billion N/A N/A Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Risk & Volatility

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventergy Global has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Inventergy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Inventergy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 17.14% 19.17% 9.46% Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats Inventergy Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads. Its Consumer segment provides fixed voice and broadband services; and IPTV, gaming, and advertising services to home customers. Its Consumer segment provides fixed voice and broadband services; and IPTV and related consumer digital services. The company's Enterprise segment offers ICT and digital platform that covers enterprise-grade connectivity services, including satellite, IT services, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and other adjacent services. Its Wholesale and International Business segment provides wholesale telecommunication carrier services, international business, tower business, and infrastructure and network management services. The company's Others segment offers digital services, such as digital platform, digital content, and e-commerce; and property management services. The company also provides building management and maintenance services, payment, business management consulting and capital venture, health insurance administration, tourism, directory information, telecommunication construction and trading, and multimedia portal services; acts as a civil consultant and developer; and leases offices. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 9.4 million fixed wireline customers, including 9.0 million fixed broadband customers; and 171.1 million cellular subscribers, including 110.3 million mobile broadband customers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

Inventergy Global Company Profile

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

