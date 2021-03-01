Comparing Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) & Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Perspecta shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Perspecta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Phunware and Perspecta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $19.15 million 5.78 -$12.87 million ($0.35) -5.34 Perspecta $4.50 billion 1.05 -$676.00 million $2.05 14.27

Phunware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perspecta. Phunware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perspecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 12.85, meaning that its stock price is 1,185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perspecta has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Perspecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -186.72% -5,811.09% -54.46% Perspecta -16.16% 23.57% 5.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Phunware and Perspecta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 1 1 0 2.50 Perspecta 0 6 0 0 2.00

Phunware presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.90%. Perspecta has a consensus price target of $26.45, indicating a potential downside of 9.57%. Given Phunware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than Perspecta.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing. Its product portfolio comprises enterprise mobile software, including content management, location-based services, marketing automation, business intelligence and analytics, alerts, notifications and messaging, audience engagement, and audience monetization, as well as vertical solutions, which are off-the-shelf, iOS-, and Android-based mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services; and cryptonetworking, as well as MaaS software application frameworks that pre-integrates all of its MaaS software ingredients for use within mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services. The company also offers application transactions for mobile audience building, user acquisition application discovery, audience engagement, and audience monetization, which includes re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases through insertion orders. In addition, it provides data, including re-occurring and one-time application transaction media campaigns and recurring data licensing for one-to-one, indoor and outdoor, and consumer targeting across global position system, high-and low-density Wifi, and physical and virtual beacons. The company has partnership with GAIN Innovation for government contract bids in Texas. Phunware, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities. It also provides cybersecurity solutions that predict attacks, respond to threats, ensure compliance, and protect data, applications, and infrastructure and endpoints. In addition, the company offers cloud computing and infrastructure services that enable customers maximize their private cloud, public cloud, and legacy infrastructure to transform, optimize, and secure their hybrid environments; and digital strategy and transformation services. Further, it provides digital workplace environment to enable government organizations, including secure devices, productivity and collaboration tools, and workplace support; integrated solutions; identification and authentication validation to government organizations through investigative and risk mitigation services, as well as enables to government identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse through integrated data analysis, medical claims review, and investigation services. Additionally, the company enables customers design, manage, and integrate systems throughout the project life cycle. Perspecta Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

