COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Up 10.5%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.95 and last traded at $49.86. Approximately 308,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 410,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

