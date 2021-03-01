Compound Trading Up 23.9% This Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Compound has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $506.80 or 0.01033894 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.35 billion and approximately $402.91 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,643,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

