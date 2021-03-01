Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) were up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 1,904,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,321,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Get Compugen alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.15 million, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,672,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,805 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 291,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Compugen by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 749,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 164,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.