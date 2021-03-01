Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Trading 6.4% Higher

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $28.59. 246,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 246,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $715.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after buying an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 770,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 125,847 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

