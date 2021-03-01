ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.23

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 103575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.38 million. Analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

