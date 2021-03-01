Constellation 1-Day Volume Tops $1.59 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $43.03 million and $1.59 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Constellation has traded up 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00782624 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00029347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040632 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

