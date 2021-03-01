Constellation Acquisition Corp I’s (OTCMKTS:CSTAU) Quiet Period Set To End on March 8th

Constellation Acquisition Corp I’s (OTCMKTS:CSTAU) quiet period will end on Monday, March 8th. Constellation Acquisition Corp I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:CSTAU opened at $10.44 on Monday.

About Constellation Acquisition Corp I

There is no company description available for Constellation Acquisition Corp I.

