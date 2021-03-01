Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.25) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.25) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.27). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05).

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,213 shares of company stock worth $1,682,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

