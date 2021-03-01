Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Trading 6.3% Higher

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $26.80. 344,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 493,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $584,385.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,385.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,213 shares of company stock worth $1,682,089 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after buying an additional 1,076,528 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,681,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after buying an additional 928,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after buying an additional 787,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after buying an additional 524,934 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,069,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 383,274 shares during the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

