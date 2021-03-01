Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Short Interest Update

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CTGO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.25. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135. Contango Ore has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.
Contango Ore Company Profile
