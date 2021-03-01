Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Short Interest Update

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CTGO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.25. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135. Contango Ore has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska.

