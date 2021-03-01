Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Hits $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00055942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.93 or 0.00779837 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00042969 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

