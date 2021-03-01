ContextLogic (WISH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect ContextLogic to post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $19.61 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,747.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WISH. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.