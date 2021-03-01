Contrasting PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) & Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $53.17 million 3.36 -$5.13 million N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 1.71 $9.46 million $0.96 12.02

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp -8.59% 1.67% 0.22% Citizens Community Bancorp 15.10% 7.69% 0.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.3% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats PDL Community Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential investor-owned and owner-occupied, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial and industrial business loans; consumer loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 4 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, corporate debt and asset based securities, trust preferred securities, and mortgage-backed securities. The company operates through a network of 28 branch locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

