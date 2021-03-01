Contrasting Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Starwood Property Trust and HG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 1 8 0 2.89 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.71, indicating a potential downside of 13.65%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than HG.

Volatility & Risk

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and HG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $1.20 billion 5.43 $509.66 million $1.71 13.35 HG N/A N/A $170,000.00 N/A N/A

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 35.03% 11.08% 0.69% HG N/A 0.94% 0.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats HG on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment acquires and manages equity interests in commercial real estate properties, including multi-family properties. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS, including subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets, including properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc., through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc., owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

